Managing Your Track Record: Helpful Idea

Managing your business reputation effectively is easier said than done. It just takes one bad review from a disgruntled customer to tarnish your company's reputation. When that happens, you must know how to carry out damage control. This is all part of effective reputation management all business owners should know about. Read on for more information.

To help build your company's reputation, you need to claim your name. The name of your company or your product is essential to brand recognition. There are several websites that allow you to check your product's or company's name to ensure that it is not used by someone else.

Be transparent. Some companies have been accused of removing complaints from their website. Don't be like them. Instead, quickly answer the complaints and state on your website how you will remedy the complaint. Once the complaint is resolved, ask your customer to post on your site that the complaint was resolved and how long it took to resolve the complaint.

One good way to improve the reputation of your company is by asking customers who are happy with your service or product to post positive reviews on your blog or website. You can also ask them to say something nice about your company on sites like Linkedln, Google Places or Yelp.

To improve your online business reputation, make sure you publish a lot of content. Although it is almost impossible to remove negative content completely from the internet, it's possible to have negative content pushed to search engine result pages that are used less. Therefore, if your company's negative comments get pushed back to the fifth or sixth page of results, then they won't be read as often.

Survey your current customers. You may have customers that have suggestions that may help you build your company or improve your products. This can be done in several ways. You can send a survey to everyone on your mailing list or you can simply place a suggestion box in your business.

Be professional when posting on social media sites. Avoid using Internet jargon and slang such as LOL, YW or TY. Be professional at all times. Respond to comments just like you would to your clients in a face to face meeting. Use proper English and proofread all responses before posting them.

Make sure you welcome complaints. Customers may wish to leave bad reviews due to no apologies or follow-ups to issues. Try including a complaint form that is highly visible and easy to use on your website. Respond to them all. They will know that you've heard them and that you're dealing with the issues. This can help you decrease or eliminate negative reviews.

Sponsor events around your neighborhood as a business whenever you can. This is a great tool for building an excellent reputation. Your consumers will see the types of public events you sponsor and what you do for the community, and that can really give you a favorable reputation. And that can make a lot of difference when it comes time to buy.

If your company ever makes a mistake that comes at your customer's expense, don't bury it. There is no sense in trying to fool your customer base. Instead, own up and let people know that you made an error and you wish to apologize for it all. Most of the time, if you are upfront and honest the customer will look past it, provided you also give them an added incentive to do so.

Keep your current customers happy while recruiting new customers. Many companies use flashy media to reel in new customers and do nothing for their current customers. This can backfire and cause a decrease in your overall profits. Instead, offer returning customers incentives that aren't offered to new customers. This will let your customers know that you appreciate their business.

While it is tempting to create profiles and pages on every social networking site available, don't do it if you don't have the time and resources to keep all those pages current. You'll look incompetent, lazy and possibly damage your reputation if a potential customer discovers your poorly managed, out-of-date content.

It takes time to build a solid business reputation that is truly trustworthy. You start that way from the beginning and know what to do, but your customer base builds trust with you. You must protect this relationship, incorporating the tips you've learned into your daily business reputation management.